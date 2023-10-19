MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to reports from ESPN, Terry Stotts is stepping down as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Stotts has stepped down as an assistant coach with the Bucks, according to sources.

Stotts joined new Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin’s staff in late June after being away from coaching for two years but won’t continue in that role, Wojnarowski reports.

The former Portland Trail Blazers head coach would’ve reunited with former Trail Blazer and newly acquired Buck Damian Lillard for the 2023 NBA season.

Stotts led the Trail Blazers to eight consecutive postseasons during his nine years in Portland, and helped the Dallas Mavericks win the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2011 as an assistant coach.