Second Bucks player tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFRV) – A second Milwaukee Bucks player has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

ESPN says Pat Connaughton recently tested positive for COVID-19. On July 16, ESPN reported guard Eric Bledsoe had tested positive.

Connaughton tells ESPN that he did not travel with the Bucks after testing positive. He says he’s healthy, feels great, and is “excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols.”

In early July, the Bucks shut down their practice facility after receiving coronavirus testing results.

Both Connaughton and Bledsoe are not currently with the team, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

