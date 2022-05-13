MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bucks fans were hoping to stick with the story ‘Bucks in 6’, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had other plans as they fend off the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 to force game 7 on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up another jaw-dropping performance with 44 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists in 41 minutes.

Pat Connaughton provided some much-needed bench scoring for Milwaukee with 14 points but aside from those two, most of the Bucks struggled shooting today as the team shot 41.2%.

Jrue Holiday’s three-point woes continued shooting 3-10 from behind the line and Bobby Portis, while providing some key defensive plays, never found a rhythm offensively finishing with 4 points on 2-8 shooting. Grayson Allen also struggled today, putting up only three points on 1-7 shooting. Allen finished the game with a team-low plus-minus of -29.

The story of the game was Jayson Tatum and his career-defining performance with 46 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. He was untouchable in the second half, at one point scoring 11 straight Celtics points.

Marcus Smart’s shots found the bottom of the basket 50% of the time, scoring 21 points alongside his teammate Jaylen Brown adding 22.

As a team, the Celtics torched the Bucks from the three-point line, shooting 39% and outscoring the Bucks 51-21 from behind the arc.

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. with a chance that Khris Middleton could return for Milwaukee.

Middleton has missed several games in the NBA Playoffs, including every one this series due to a Sprained MCL he suffered in the opening round against the Chicago Bulls.

Both teams will be fighting tooth and nail in game 7 with a trip to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It’s win or go home on Sunday.