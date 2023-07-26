GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With training camp officially underway, Local 5’s Sports Director Burke Griffin answers five big questions regarding the Green Bay Packers.

#1. How will Jordan Love fare in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback?

Even though this will be Love’s first year as a starter, and his fourth year with the team, it’s really not a fair question. At Monday’s shareholder meeting Packers, president and CEO Marc Murphy said “I’m comparing a little bit to Aaron’s (Rodgers) first year as a starter. I’d say at least half a season to know. And I think, even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.“

Murphy basically had a built-in answer to that question since they have already signed Jordan Love to a contract extension that will run through the 2024 season. That contract has multiple different incentives and if he plays well at the beginning of the year, it would behoove the Packers to sign him long-term.

If he doesn’t, let everyone figure things out later. Anyone who has interviewed or been around Jordan Love in the Packers locker room understands just how big and strong he is. He doesn’t have the stature of Vince Young or Cam Newton, but he is one of the biggest quarterbacks you’ll ever encounter.

Tall. Strong. And he can run. Plus he’s got a pretty solid arm when he throws spirals consistently. Not to mention, he’s been sincere and honest with the media. The pre-season will officially be starting this morning and Matt LaFleur knows he will have to be patient and pace Love throughout training camp.

“It feels like year one. It feels like we are right back where we started when I first got hired here. That’s exciting. I think there’s a lot of excitement that goes along with that,” said LaFleur. “We are going to coach these guys hard and we expect them to show up with a good attitude every day and give everything they can.”

#2. Will the Packers’ defense flourish in year three of the Joe Barry era?

Let’s be honest.

Packer fans follow everything they can consume regarding the Green and Gold and they know what people say on social media. Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator on an 0-16 team with the Detroit Lions. That is not something you want on your coaching résumé.

Was it all his fault? No. That franchise was a train wreck for a very long time until recently, and Barry had family ties to the organization. That said, we all know that coaching fraternities are very loyal. And after signs of success at different points in the past two seasons, this will be a major test for Barry.

It looks as if he has all the tools in the world to put together a group that could somehow get back to a top 10 ranking in basically every category. Yes. Rankings don’t mean much. And like Mike McCarthy used to say, “Statistics are for losers”. But one thing he didn’t understand early on in his career, is the fact that statistics do tell trends. And Green Bay has had a problem stopping the opposing teams running game for a very long time.

Especially in key moments.

Most defenses in the NFL now run a 4-2-5 “Nickel defense” for a good chunk of the game. There are special situations where you can go with multiple “blitzers.” And you can go with only four great cover guys. Bottom line? You still have to stop the other team in the defensive run game.

The Packers have simply not done that in recent years. Kenny Clark has been the key to the defensive line ever since the day he was drafted. But he can only do so much and as much as great as he has been, no one knows how many years he has left. The time is now for this defense to stop people. Joe Barry needs to be better schematically.

Adapt or die.

#3. Will Matt LaFleur be able to run his offense entirely the way he wants to, now that Aaron Rodgers is gone?

This has been an issue ever since Brett Favre took over as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

And subsequently Aaron Rodgers.

They both were ultra-talented quarterbacks who are Hall of Famers, but their talent ultimately allowed them to have the “final say” to do whatever they wanted to on the football field. Prior success dictated their future decision-making process.

It’s amazing (and crazy) to think that both won only one Super Bowl each, and they were also traded to the Jets when they wore out their welcome in Green Bay.

#4. How does the secondary change?

Adrian Amos has been a solid player in the NFL for 8 years. He has started 122 games out of 126 during that time.

You don’t do that unless you’re a good player.

At this point, defensive backs have many roles and different types of hybrids. It can be deceiving when you want to categorize someone as a true safety or cornerback, but these are not the times of Deion Sanders and Ronnie Lott. You need at least five or six guys who can really cover pass catchers.

If you don’t? You’re going to get torched.

Quarterbacks and wide receivers are so good today that it doesn’t matter. Jaire Alexander is the best man/coverage guy on the team. Take away their best player and adjust the rest of the opposing team’s game plan.

#5. Do Tight Ends Matter?

Yes, they do.

And it is pretty clear that Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst value the position. By drafting two of them in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, Green Bay’s offense will utilize both of them and at least one or two of the other guys on the roster who play the position.

The upside with Luke Musgrave is on an exponential level. Tucker Kraft can make a career similar to Marcedes Lewis. From pre-snap motion and pre-sets, to in-game blocking adjustments, having great tight ends allows teams to create major mismatches against opposing defenses.

Last year Travis Kelce won his 2nd Super Bowl in four years. When you look at the type of teams that are consistently in the playoffs, they almost always have great tight ends.