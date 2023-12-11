GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers, fresh off a win against the defending Super Bowl Champions, now find themselves in the middle of the NFC Playoff Picture.

This week they’ll look to hold their ground as the NFC’s 7th seed in the Big Apple to square off against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Before the Green & Gold take the field to play the G Men, Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin has five keys to a victory for the Pack.

The Christian Watson effect

The Packers’ second-year wide receiver has been a player who has made an impact on the field when he is healthy. From blazing speed to his ability to go up and get the football, opposing defenses have to account for his presence. The Giants won’t have to worry about that tonight since he is out again after tweaking his hamstring. Watson has five touchdowns this season with four of those coming in the last three games. It’s not a coincidence that Green Bay has won all three of them leading up to tonight‘s Monday night matchup. And he is coming off his best game of the season with seven catches and two touchdowns against the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how Matt LaFleur alters his game plan without the services of Watson.

Stopping Saquon

It’s no secret that the Giants’ offense runs through their star running back, literally and figuratively. Saquon Barkley is third in the NFC in yards per game with over 77 per contest, and as he goes, so does New York on the ground. The sixth-year running back from Penn State is on pace for his fourth 1,000+ yard season, and he looks like a veteran who is showing no ill effects of the torn ACL that he suffered just two years ago. Despite their recent success, Green Bay’s defense is still third worst in the entire NFL at stopping the run. The defense is giving up over 130 yards per game, so this could be a huge deciding factor in tonight’s outcome. Last week, the Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco had over 100 yards against them while averaging over 6 yards per carry.

More to Love

Nobody knew for sure when, or if, the Packers quarterback would start playing at any elite level, but it is safe to say that Jordan Love has progressed to the point where he has not only cemented his spot as a starter but could soon be mentioned with the best the NFL has to offer. Last Sunday night against Kansas City, the leader of the Pack was 25-36 with 267 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Over his last five games, Love has 11 touchdowns with only two picks, so it’s no surprise that Green Bay has won four out of those five games. The Packers’ offensive line has given him plenty of time to throw the football as of late, and that should be the case against the Giants who do not exactly get after the quarterback. New York is 29th in the league with only 21 quarterback sacks, so you can expect Love to have his fourth straight game with a QB rating over 100. That is only if Green Bay can block Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is tied for third in the NFC with 11 sacks this season.

Running the “Rock”

According to multiple sources, Packers running back Aaron Jones isn’t expected to play tonight against the Giants and is still listed as questionable, but at this point, he is just not ready to return after suffering a knee injury. So it’ll be the AJ Dillon show again and he is coming off one of his better performances of this season. Last week he grounded out 73 yards on 18 carries, which was good enough to the tune of over 4 yards per rush. After a slow start to the season, Dillon has averaged over 50 yards on the ground and has over 170 yards receiving in the past eight games. The Giants are almost statistically, identical to Green Bay when it comes to stopping the run (29th) and that should mean a heavy dose of Dillon all night long.

Rattle the “Rookie”

There is no way to sugarcoat it if you are a Giants fan. New York has the worst passing offense in the entire NFL. They have averaged just over 150 yards per game, but in their last two wins, Tommy DeVito has given them a spark of sorts. The rookie has thrown for over 400 yards total in those victories, and it looks like the job is his to keep moving forward. However, he isn’t getting much help staying upright on the football field. The Giants offensive line has given up a league-high 69 quarterback sacks, with 15 of those coming in the last two games. The Packers sacked Patrick Mahomes three times last week and have been getting to the quarterback at a far higher rate than earlier in the season. Expect Rashan Gary and company to have a huge night.