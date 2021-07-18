Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 for a three-game sweep.

The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati.

Burnes dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings, and finished with a 2.16 ERA. Christian Yelich and Willy Adames homered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

