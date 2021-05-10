Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the passing of the mantle for St. Norbert Athletics. Tim Bald, director for the past 17 years, is retiring, and handing the reigns to Cam Fuller.

Fuller was introduced as the new athletic director at a press conference on Monday.

“I’m incredibly eager to live out the St. Norbert College mission of teaching through words and examples,” Fuller said.

Cam Fuller is a Sturgeon Bay native. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he was a student-athlete via golf. He says the decision to come home was one he and his family made with joy.

“It’s really exciting to be back in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s an area that I grew up in, my wife grew up in, Really my whole family is in northeast Wisconsin,” Fuller said. “So, to come back to Northeast Wisconsin, to a really great opportunity, at St. Norbert College, is really a dream come true.”

Fuller spent the past eight years in the main office of the Horizon League. He said one of the reasons he came to St. Norbert was to be able to work more closely with student-athletes and their coaches.

“The opportunity to really engage with our student athletes and engage with our coaches and working in a conference office for the last eight years, that’s what I really missed, is being on campus each and every day. being able to interact with our student athletes, each and every day,” Fuller said. “As I project out into the future, some may see that as a challenge of a small department, I see that as an opportunity so that we can really make a difference with our student athletes and our coaches.”

Bald said while it’s bittersweet to be handing the reigns to Fuller, he’s confident the transition will be smooth.

“I’m very happy knowing that it’s going to go in good hands. We’ve got a great thing here. When I took it over from Don Mazlinsky, it was a transition, and I think it was flawless and I think the same thing here,” Bald said.

Bald said he’s looking forward to having nights and weekends free now. He is also going to look into substitute teaching to keep himself busy.