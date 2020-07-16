Camp Randall south endzone renovation project on hold

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Wisconsin-Madison delays renovation project at Camp Randall Stadium. (Image courtesy: University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics/Berners Schober Architects)

(WFRV) – The renovation project for the south endzone at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison will have to wait a little longer to get underway.

The university’s athletic department announced on Thursday they would be delaying the project temporarily.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said Athletic Director Barry Alvarez in a press release. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.”

The renovation to add boxes, club seats, and access to indoor amenities in the south endzone was set to start after this season, but will now start sometime in 2021. The target date to have the project finished will now be for the start of the 2022 season, according to the release.

A separate renovation project at the Kohl Center has not been delayed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

