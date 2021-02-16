Cause for concern?

(WFRV) – The Bucks haven’t lost three games in a row since the second round of the playoffs last fall against Miami, and Milwaukee suffered the same kind of streak just once last season prior to the pandemic. And that was in March when Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt his knee on a west coast road trip. But that is exactly where they stand after losing to Oklahoma City on Sunday and tonight they have the first of two in a row against the Los Angeles Clippers. In their recent five game win streak, Milwaukee allowed just over 106 points per game, but in their last three losses it has been almost 123 per contest.

“We have to get stops. It’s about getting stops. If you don’t get stops, you can’t win. If you score two points or if you’re scoring three, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing on offense. “ said Giannis Antetokounmpo. “You gotta be able go down the stretch to get two or three stops in order for you to be successful and we didn’t close the game. It’s not about offense, I’m just talking about in itself. It’s about getting stops.”

The Bucks were able to win in Denver without Jrue Holiday for just the third time in the past two decades, but once again they struggled against two of the top teams in the Western conference losing a heartbreaker in Phoenix, and then another loss against a depleted Oklahoma City squad.

“No doubt it’s going to be good to get back home and play at the Fiserv Forum. You know be back with our families, and be back in kind of our comfort zone so, but you know we can’t just rely on that.” Said Mike Budenholzer. “We’re going to have to play better and get ready to go for whoever it is next. But it’s certainly going to be good to get off the road.”

Milwaukee is coming off their longest road trip during the first half of the season, and now they even have a lengthier stand at home with eight straight at the Fishers Forum in front of limited fans. Following their two game set with the Clippers, the remaining seven games before the All-Star break, are all against teams from the West, and only a pair of them have winning records.

“The last two games obviously were close games which we played well. Obviously, Utah was kind of they outplayed us, but obviously we wanted to finish the road trip strong, and leave the road trip with a good taste in our mouth, but it’s ok. We lost but we’re going to learn from this.” Said the two-time MVP. “Hopefully we go back home and play well, Jrue can join us again whenever it’s safe to join us, for sure. Whether it’s last season or whatever, at the end of the day, there’s going to be ups and downs in the season.” Giannis added. “We cannot put our head down and keep getter better and peak and play the best basketball we can play when we need to.”