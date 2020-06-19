Change of plans: Ex-Badger Kobe King won’t play at Nebraska

Kobe King

MADISON, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 13: Kobe King #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Chris Dubose #32 of the Savannah State Tigers in the first half at the Kohl Center on December 13, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King has changed his plans and won’t be playing basketball at Nebraska.

Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement Friday that King had informed the staff that he wouldn’t be enrolling at the school because of personal reasons. Hoiberg added that “we respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

King started his career at Wisconsin but left the Badgers in late January.

The 6-foot-4 guard had made 19 starts and was averaging 10 points to rank second on the team at the time he left. 

