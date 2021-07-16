Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

HOBART (WFRV) – On August 8, Packer legend Charles Woodson will earn immortality with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But before one of the most significant months of his post-football career, the Super Bowl champion took the time to return to his old stomping grounds, getting the Green Bay community together again Friday for his annual charity golf outing.

“This is kind of the start,” Woodson said, “because in a couple weeks I go to Canton, then following that I come back to Green Bay for the Packer Hall of Fame, and then the season starts, and now it’s, we’re rolling then. I’m just having fun with it, man, and enjoying it.”

180 golfers took part in the 18-hole scramble at Thornberry Creek, utilizing all 27 holes on the property. The event included a raffle, auction, and post-round dinner – and Woodson wasn’t the only Packer legend in attendance.

“To see almost 200 golfers stick around for the weekend to give is truly amazing because it’s almost as if you can make up for last year,” Leroy Butler said. “I can’t say enough for the fans, and the people that genuinely want to help other people – that they do not know, by the way. That, to me, is very emotional.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Charles Woodson Foundation, and despite the pandemic canceling the event in 2020, the fundraiser bounced back in a strong way.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to here in this community has always said, hey Charles, can’t wait to come back for this tournament,” Woodson said. “We’re glad you do it here in Green Bay every year. We knew after the pandemic was over, people were gonna come back and be a part of it.

“I’m just truly blessed to be in this position, to make my journey through Green Bay as a player was a blessing, so that’s why I’m here again. You know this is the 10th year we’ve been here, of course we had to miss last year but we’re back again man to have a good time, raise some money, and play some good golf hopefully.”

Woodson, along with his fellow Packers, put together a strong performance on the course. Butler’s team started the round 5-under through six holes, and carried that momentum the rest of the way.

For Woodson, it was a fun start to an unforgettable month, knowing he’ll be bestowed with the highest honor in just three weeks.

“I mean how crazy is that, you know? How lucky can one guy get, is kind of the way I look at it,” Woodson said.” It’s sunk in, it really has. I understand where I’m at, what it means, and I just really can’t wait for that moment.

“It’s great to be there and especially have my family, my two young boys, because that’s my blood, and they get to watch their dad celebrate an achievement that only few get, so I can’t wait for that.”