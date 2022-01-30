Chicago Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, raiding the staff of rival Green Bay to find the assistant they feel is best suited to install a successful scheme for Justin Fields.

Getsy spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Getsy’s hire likely will be the most scrutinized selection for Matt Eberflus’ first staff in Chicago. Eberflus was hired Thursday for his first head coaching job in the NFL after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

