CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFRV) – When it comes to games against the Cincinnati Reds, Brewers slugger Christian Yelich just seems to find a different gear.

In the series finale Wednesday, Yelich hit for the cycle – a single, a double, a triple, and a home run – for the third time in his career. All three cycles have been against the Reds.

Yelich became just the fifth player since 1901 to hit for three career cycles, joining only Trea Turner among active players.

Ultimately, No. 22’s stellar performance at the plate wasn’t enough, as Milwaukee fell 14-11 to the Reds in the highest-scoring MLB game this season.

But the Brewers’ former MVP continued his recent tear towards All-Star form, improving his team-leading on-base percentage to .356 and his OPS to a team-leading .838.

No MLB player has ever hit for four career cycles.