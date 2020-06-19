Chryst: Badgers back on campus, believes UW has solid plan

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – It’s been a while but the Badgers are back in town. That’s as players started summer workouts this week in Madison after missing spring practice due to the pandemic.

“We miss spring ball, right? And that’s what happens. And I think, if you had, to try to take the approach that how do we make up for something that was lost, I think you’d really be frustrated don’t know if you gain anything. Especially this week, has been awesome,” said head coach Paul Chryst during a Zoom conference on Friday.

“Players back in town, and working out. Our goal right now is that we continue to do everything we can to take advantage of the time that we have and also, kind of work through these different phases, with the ultimate goal of being able to play.”

The Badgers must now grapple with how to handle working with players during the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down campuses around the country. The university itself announced plans this week for a return to campus this fall.

Still with the virus there are many unknowns for everyone, including Chryst and company as they prepare for 2020.

“Certainly, there are a lot of things out of our control. And as everyone knows there is uncertainty, but I’ve appreciated what our coaches and players have done in hopes of being able to play the season,” said Chryst.

There’s no way for the Badgers to get back the time they’ve lost on the field. Much like the NFL, the Badgers and other college teams had to make the best of what they had in virtual meetings. Chryst said he’s pleased with what his team got out of those virtual meetings.

When you’re talking about installing the systems, a big component of spring and fall camps, there’s nothing like getting on the field itself.

“Still, I think the best way to learn is by doing. I’ve always felt really confident that once we know what the rules are…then it becomes something in your wheelhouse. And that is us getting a team ready,” said Chryst.