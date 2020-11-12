Chryst ‘hopeful’ about No. 13 Wisconsin’s QB situation

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertze throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he’s “hopeful” about his quarterback situation as Graham Mertz attempts to come back in time for Saturday’s game at Michigan after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Mertz tied a school record by throwing five touchdown passes in his first career start but tested positive afterward.

It was part of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program that caused the 13th-ranked Badgers to cancel games with Nebraska and Purdue.

Chryst says he has confidence in whichever quarterback ends up playing Saturday while holding out hope Mertz will be ready.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Challenge or No Challenge