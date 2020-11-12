Chryst ‘hopeful’ about No. 13 Wisconsin’s QB situation

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertze throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he’s “hopeful” about his quarterback situation as Graham Mertz attempts to come back in time for Saturday’s game at Michigan after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Mertz tied a school record by throwing five touchdown passes in his first career start but tested positive afterward.

It was part of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program that caused the 13th-ranked Badgers to cancel games with Nebraska and Purdue.

Chryst says he has confidence in whichever quarterback ends up playing Saturday while holding out hope Mertz will be ready.