City of Neenah honors Maddie Wanamaker ahead of Olympic competition

NEENAH (WFRV) – Hometown pride is not something you can replicate. The full fledged joy a town feels when someone from their community achieves something outstanding is one of the most heartwarming moments many have ever seen.

The city of Neenah could not be more proud of Maddie Wanamaker, who is on the Olympic rowing team and is over in Tokyo competing in the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Wanamaker didn’t start rowing until college. She walked onto the rowing team at UW-Madison.

“It’s awesome to see all the love and support for Maddie,” Tom Wanamaker, Maddie’s father, said.

Mayor Dean Kaufert presented the Wanamakers with a certificate, which explained just how proud the city was of Maddie for her accomplishment in making the Olympic team and that they were sending all the love and well wishes her way.

There are no fans at the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Neenah community is doing what they can to support their hometown hero.

“We’ve had so many people send cards and flowers and we made T-shirts to celebrate her,” Janet Wanamaker, Maddie’s mother, said.

The first rowing competition will be on Friday, July 23 at 10 p.m. central time.