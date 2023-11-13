GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced on Monday morning that former players Clay Matthews and Aaron Kampman will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

In a release from the Green Bay Packers, the plan is for Matthews and Kampman to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday, August 29, 2024, during the 53rd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet held in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Former linebacker Clay Matthews was selected by the Packers with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and went on to play for ten seasons in Green Bay where he recorded 482 tackles, 83.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions, and 3 defensive touchdowns in 143 games.

Matthews’ 83.5 sacks are the most in franchise history and his 10 sacks throughout his rookie season are also a team record. Matthews was named to the Pro Bowl six times, he was named a first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press following the 2010 season, and he was a vital part in helping lead the Packers to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.









Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Kampman runs upfield against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Aaron Kampman (74) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Drew Stanton (5) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) gets knocked down by Green Bay Packers linebacker Aaron Kampman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Former defensive end Aaron Kampman was selected by the Packers in the 5th round of the 2002 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons in Green Bay where he recorded 460 tackles, 54 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles in 112 games. His 113 tackles in 2006 were the most by a defensive lineman in franchise history.

Kampman became known as a dependable, every-down player in which he started in 89 of 90 games from 2006 to 2008 where the only game missed was the 2007 regular season finale when several other starters were held out to rest for the playoffs. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named a second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press following the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

The 53rd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet in August is scheduled to begin with a cash bar at 4:00 p.m. with dinner and program starting at 5:30 p.m.

Team Officials say Information about tickets for the banquet is still being finalized and will be released in the near future.