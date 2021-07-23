Cleveland Indians reveal new name for MLB team

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WFRV) – The Cleveland Indians revealed their new name in a video posted on their Twitter account.

The soon-to-be-former Indians will change their name to the Cleveland Guardians. The announcement was made on Twitter in a video that was narrated by Tom Hanks.

Cleveland has been known as the Indians since 1915.

Early reaction on the tweet itself has been mixed, to say the least. One user commented, “This reminds me of the generic rebrands you get during relocation on madden” referring to the popular NFL video game.

The new logo is two ‘G’s in between a baseball, and their font appears to be the same.