Clubs to scrubs: How one professional golfer went from the golf course to helping fight a global pandemic

(WFRV) – The 10th anniversary of the Symetra Tour kicked off Friday morning at the Island Resort after a year delay due to the pandemic and while golf was put on pause during 2020 in Michigan, one Symetra Tour player stepped up big time.

Sarah Hoffman was getting ready for her second appearance in the 2020 Island Resort Championship, but she had no idea that it would be cancelled due to a global pandemic.

What some people may not know is that Hoffman is a part-time nurse. So she traded in the clubs for scrubs in 2020 as she stepped up and made the decision to go back to the healthcare field to help those in need.

Hoffman told the media Friday it was a year of challenges but she learned a lot through it all. Even though the game of golf and healthcare are very different, the skills used in both can be very similar.

“I think you just have to expect the unexpected in both. I mean you hope for the best but you prepare for the worst. You have to have the mental toughness and resilience,” says Hoffman. “When things aren’t going your way in the hospital, think quickly and have those critical thinking skills. Same on the golf course, when things aren’t going well you have to get creative and think about how you’re going to get out of tough situations.”

ANN ARBOR, MI – MAY 26: Sarah Hoffman tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on May 26, 2016 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Those skills were put to a test Friday morning. After a shaky start to the tournament, Hoffman was able to bounce back quickly and make adjustments to finish strong heading into Saturday.

“The first few holes I started off a little bit rough but was able to come back. I was two under on the last 11 holes. I showed some grit there I was plus six on the first six. So, not the start you want to the tournament but hoping to make more birdies tomorrow and I’m really happy with how I ended and the mental grind out there after a rough start,” Hoffman explained.

Day two of the Symetra Tour at the Island Resort will kick off Saturday.