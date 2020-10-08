Coan’s injury provides opportunity for Wisconsin QB Mertz

Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is about to get his chance to show he’s worthy of all the acclaim that accompanied his arrival on campus last year.

Mertz is likely to open the season as the 16th-ranked Badgers’ first-team quarterback now that foot surgery has sidelined returning starter Jack Coan indefinitely. Wisconsin opens the season Oct. 24 against Illinois if Coan is unavailable.

Mertz was rated as the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

