Coleman grad Matt Osterberg picked by Phillies in MLB Draft

(WFRV) – Coleman native Matt Osterberg was picked in the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 15th round.
Osterberg just wrapped up his junior year at St. Cloud State in Minnesota. In 2021, Osterberg finished with a 3.78 ERA in 50 innings on the mound for the Huskies.
The 2017 graduate of Coleman High School finished his prep career as a four time letter winner for the Cougars, and was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year as a senior.
This summer Osterberg is once again pitching for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters of the Northwoods League. Over his five appearances Osterberg has a 1.93 ERA with 36 strikeouts while only walking seven batters.