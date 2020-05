Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more draft picks: defensive tackle Rob Windsor and receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Both were sixth-round picks and both signed four-year deals worth more than $3 million. Indianapolis has signed four of its nine draft picks over the past three days.

Windsor had 121 tackles and 14 career sacks at Penn State. Patmon had 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career at Washington State..