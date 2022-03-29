MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Pitcher Corbin Burnes was officially named the Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

There was speculation about whether Manager Craig Counsell would choose Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, who served as the Opening Day starter for the last two seasons.

Both pitchers are coming off an excellent 2021 campaign, but ultimately it was decided the National League Cy Young Award winner would take the mound.

Woodruff finished 5th in the National League Cy Young Award race last season with a 9-10 record. While the record was below .500, the two-time all-star finished with a 2.56 earned run average (ERA) and struck out 211 batters.

Burnes posted an 11-5 record with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA through 28 games started. He struck out 234 batters which garnered 5.7 wins above replacement (WAR). Now entering his 5th season, Burnes will try to defend his Cy Young Award and he’ll get to kick off the campaign on April 7, when the Brewers will travel to play their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs.