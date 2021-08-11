Corbin Burnes ties MLB record, Brewers blank Cubs 10-0

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WFRV) – In the midst of an already record-setting season for Corbin Burnes, the Brewers ace added another notch to his Cy Young-worthy belt with a standout performance Wednesday night at Wrigley.

Burnes threw a masterful 10 consecutive strikeouts between the second and fifth innings, fanning the side three times before finally giving up a single to Chicago’s Matt Duffy in the fifth. The 10 K’s tied an all-time Major League Baseball record for consecutive strikeouts, putting Burnes in the all-time record books next to Tom Seaver (1970) and Aaron Nola (2021).

This comes just months after Burnes set an all-time record with 58 strikeouts without a walk to start the season.

In all, Burnes struck out 15 batters, good for the second-best mark in franchise history. It’s a personal record for the hard-throwing right-hander himself, surpassing a career high of 13.

One pitch shy of 100, his night was done after eight innings of four-hit baseball.

The Brewers’ bats gave Burnes plenty of help early.

Right from the jump, Milwaukee started the game with three straight base hits, scoring the game’s first run on an opposite field chopper down the left field line by Christian Yelich.

Omar Narvaez put two tallies on the board later in the frame, roping an RBI single to right field as two came in to score, helped by a Cubs error.

Tyrone Taylor added another RBI single before Lorenzo Cain put an exclamation point on the first time through the batting order. Cain’s double to left scored Taylor and Rowdy Tellez to make it 6-0 Crew in the first inning.

When the lineup turned over, Kolten Wong placed the cherry on top, sending a double to left field to score Cain and give the Crew a touchdown lead in the first inning.

From there, Milwaukee could coast and watch Burnes make his magic in the 10-0 win.

The victory officially clinches the Brewers’ fifth series win against the Cubs this season and 12th win overall. Milwaukee set the franchise record of wins over the Cubs in 2012 with 13.

Thursday’s series finale in Chicago is set for 1:20 p.m.