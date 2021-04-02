Criminal complaint filed with Houston police concerning Deshaun Watson

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

HOUSTON (WFRV) – An individual has come forward with a formal complaint against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Police Department released a statement Friday, reading, “Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

Watson is being accused of more than a dozen instances of sexual harassment and assault in a civil suit, but all complainants remained anonymous and none had breached the allegations in criminal proceedings until Friday.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watson’s attorney released a statement in response to HPD.

““We welcome this long overdue development,” attorney Rusty Hardin said. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

