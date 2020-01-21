Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, Kenny Clark headed to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Green Bay Packers have been named to the Pro Bowl roster.

WR Davante Adams, DL Kenny Clark, and LB Za’Darius Smith are all replacing players who are unable to participate due to injury – Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack, respectively.

This marks Adams’ third straight trip to the Pro Bowl, making him the first Packer wide receiver to make three consecutive appearances since Sterling Sharpe (1192-94).

Adams registered his second career 80 or more reception season, tying for the fourth-most in franchise history. He finished 2019 in the top five in the NFL in receptions per game (6.92, No. 4) and receiving yards per game (83.1, No. 5). It was the second straight year Adams finished No. 5 in the NFL in receiving yards per game (92.4 in 2018).

This is Clark’s first trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate in 2018. He tied his career-high from last season with six sacks in 2019, with 4.5 sacks coming in the final four regular-season games.

Clark finished second on the team with a career-best 89 tackles.

Smith is making his first career Pro Bowl in his first season with Green Bay.

He registered 13.5 sacks, ranking No. 6 in the NFL and tying for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history since 1982. He posted the most sacks by any player in his first season with the Packers (since 1982).

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.