Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) makes a lay up against Nebraska forward Kevin Cross (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

KENT WOLGAMOTT Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting and Wisconsin used a 21-2 early second half run to take control of the game and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64.

Trailing 43-41, the Badgers made 5 3-pointers in a 4½-minute stretch that saw them go up 57-45 on D’Mtrick Trice’s 3 with 13:43 remaining and take a 62-45 lead on Trice’s 3 just over a minute later.

Behind Davison, Wisconsin, which averages eight 3-pointers a game, finished with 15 on 31 attempts. Hanif Cheatam scored 17 points to lead Nebraska.

