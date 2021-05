(WFRV) – The Detroit Lions have signed former De Pere Redbird Evan Heim as an undrafted free agent, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Heim started 54 games with Minnesota State while in college, and was part of an offensive line group that allowed just 19 sacks in 15 games during his final season.

Heim was also named al First Team All-American by the Associated Press and D2Football.com, among others.