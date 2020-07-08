Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – This offseason for NFL players, there’s two choices – you either walk, or you run.

Athletes are expected to be self-starters while the pandemic closes facilities and restricts workouts around the country, and the Packers’ Dean Lowry has had no issues keeping up with his own high expectations.

“The key I think for right now is being a self-starter, you know, taking initiative,” the veteran defensive lineman said. “And obviously you want to grow throughout the season mentally but also in the offseason, you want to add physically each year to your strength, to your speed, all those different things which really culminates into a really productive season.”

Lowry has been a staple in the Packers’ defensive line room since being drafted out of Northwestern in 2016.

But this year, the Green and Gold placed even more faith in their boys up front – not drafting an interior defensive lineman and backing the current group of veterans with a vote of confidence.

“I can just tell the guys in our room are hungry,” Lowry said. “Overall last year wasn’t quite good enough, so we know that, we’re aware of that and we’re hungry.

“I think as you watch the teams that go far in the playoffs and have success, I think it starts up front with their O-line, D-line and we take pride in that because we feel like when our D-line plays well, we’re really a tough defense to run the ball on.”

Luckily in 2020, that defensive line will have plenty of familiar faces, as the Pack hope continuity and another year in the system can get the entire defense to a Super Bowl level.

“You know I think just kind of our level of being at the graduate level of the defense, really kind of focusing on not just our job but the guys around us, and kind of having a better overall understanding of just the ins and outs of the defense,” Lowry said.

“So that really helps us to play fast on Sundays and that was a big step this offseason in the Zoom meetings of kind of taking a whole different level, so that’s been really good so far and I think we’re going to play fast in the fall.”