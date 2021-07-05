Deer District indoors and outdoors: Bucks to host watch party inside Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After securing their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting outdoor and newly-added indoor watch parties for Game 1 and Game 2.

The indoor watch party inside of Fiserv Forum will not replace the extremely popular Deer District but will offer another venue for fans. Tickets for the watch party are $10 and a portion of the process will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

According to officials, there will be reserved seating in the lower bowl and concessions will be open. Tickets can be purchased online.

Gates for the indoor watch party will open one hour before tipoff.

For the outdoor watch parties, fans are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be done online. Gates for the outdoor watch parties open two hours before tipoff.

More information regarding watch parties for Games 5 and 7 will be announced following Game 2.

