Dekker heading home from Russia

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: Sam Dekker #8 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Capital One Arena on March 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin Badgers star and Sheboygan native Sam Dekker is on way home from Russia, where was playing professional basketball before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season.

We talked to Dekker just over a week ago via Skype while he was under quarantine in Russia. At that time Dekker said he was doing good, and hoping to have a chance to restart the season with Lokomotiv-Kuban.

“Knock on wood the virus isn’t as prevalent in Russia. We’ll see, fingers crossed, I want to finish out the year and keep building my resume. So, I’m hoping we can get back out there,” said Dekker in a previous interview.

On Thursday the team posted on twitter that American players, including Dekker, had left Krasnodar, Russia to return home.

Американские игроки «Локо» возвращаются домой🇺🇸

⠀

Сегодня Сэм Деккер, Алан Уильямс, Джонни О’Брайант и Уилл Каммингс покинули Краснодар и вылетели в США.

⠀

Комментарий вице-президента ПБК «Локомотив-Кубань» Гинаса Руткаускаса ищите на нашем сайте👇https://t.co/PPsRMDzUIv — LOKO ЛокомотивКубань (@lokobasket) March 26, 2020

Dekker later posted a video to Twitter from Istanbul, Turkey as an update on his travels back to the states.

thanks for checking in on me all day! I really appreciate it. I’m good over here, can’t wait to be home!! pic.twitter.com/5xgyja2MXP — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 26, 2020

According to Dekker’s Twitter he was able to get on one of the last flights out of Turkey. Dekker posted on Friday afternoon a Tweet indicating he had arrived back in the United States.