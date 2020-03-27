Dekker heading home from Russia

Former Wisconsin Badgers star and Sheboygan native Sam Dekker is on way home from Russia, where was playing professional basketball before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season.
We talked to Dekker just over a week ago via Skype while he was under quarantine in Russia. At that time Dekker said he was doing good, and hoping to have a chance to restart the season with Lokomotiv-Kuban.
“Knock on wood the virus isn’t as prevalent in Russia. We’ll see, fingers crossed, I want to finish out the year and keep building my resume. So, I’m hoping we can get back out there,” said Dekker in a previous interview.
On Thursday the team posted on twitter that American players, including Dekker, had left Krasnodar, Russia to return home.
Dekker later posted a video to Twitter from Istanbul, Turkey as an update on his travels back to the states.
According to Dekker’s Twitter he was able to get on one of the last flights out of Turkey. Dekker posted on Friday afternoon a Tweet indicating he had arrived back in the United States.