Discipline and preparation carries Kimberly boys basketball into state championship game

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – “You can be confident when you do the preparation.”

Wise words spoken by Kimberly head basketball coach Lucky Wurtz after his team won in a commanding fashion, 63-42 over DeForest to make it to the Division I boys state basketball championship.

“Confidence is earned by practicing hard, by playing hard,” Wurtz said to reporters post-game. “I trust them. Whatever happens tonight, happens, I guarantee they’ll be confident. We’ve prepared for this moment.”

The preparation and discipline showed in the entirety of the game, especially in the command showed by junior guard Jackson Paveletzke. The shifty junior was lights out from all over the court, 28 points, 10 rebounds and his teammates fed off of that energy. Not only were the Papermakers dynamite on offense, it was the defense that shown as well.

Kimberly had five blocks and held the Norskies to 29.8 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite the complete defensive effort, Wurtz said there was still some areas to improve upon before the championship game later Saturday night.

“We didn’t rebound well at all,” Wurtz said passionately. “That was one of our worst performances rebounding, so we’ll fix that tonight, I guarantee it.”

Kimberly will play in the Division I state championship at 8:30 p.m. at the Menominee Nation Arena.