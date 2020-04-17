Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Division III athletes face decisions with extra year of eligibility

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

March is usually the beginning of the season for St. Norbert baseball. Little did they know, it would be the end in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ended their season early.

“It was extremely difficult, obviously. You spend five, six weeks of practice to prepare for a full season. Then for these guys specifically, you’re talking twenty years of hard work,” said head coach Mike Wallerich.

De Pere native Carson Jacques started, and Bay Port grad Bryce Braspennickx closed what would be the final game of their senior year, a 5-2 win over Loras College.

“To have those guys that I’ve been working so hard with for so long now. To have them there, and just be there for each other was really important,” said senior pitcher Bryce Braspennickx.

“It was definitely really hard to take, because you put in all this hard work during the offseason and these three years leading up to your final goodbye, not goodbye, but rodeo I guess to speak,” said senior pitcher Carson Jacques.

The NCAA later granted seniors an extra year of eligibility after their final seasons were cancelled. For athletes on scholarship that decision may be easier than for non-scholarship players at the Division III level.

The choice of whether or to continue to pay and play, or move on to the next step in life.

“My plan is to graduate and maybe starting a masters program to come back and use my year,” said Jacques

“If there’s any chance that I can come back, and it means I don’t graduate, but maybe enables me to work and be in school, and compete again. I’m probably going to plan on doing that,” said Braspennickx.

Playing for the love of the game is a big thing for any athlete competing in Division III. Also, the extra year of eligibility provides a chance to finish what they started.

“This is probably one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on. It was a really good family mentality that we had. I would just feel wrong to not go and compete with this group of guys,” said Jacques.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"