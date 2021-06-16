Dixon ready for Road America return

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, gestures as he walks to his car before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – Scott Dixon has accomplished pretty much everything in the world of IndyCar racing, from winning the Indy 500 to six series championships.

“I’ve been very lucky to be surrounded by great people. Whether it’s my wife and family at home to the team. I remember walking through the doors in 2002 and just being shocked of the intensity of the will to win, and I think that’s vey important,” said Scott Dixon.

Last year Dixon took the checkered flag for the second time since IndyCar returned to the Elkhart Lake in 2015.

A big part of having success over an extended period of time is being able to win in different situations, whether that’s the big speedways or a road course like Road America.

“You’ll go from the Ind 500 doing 250 miles and hour to a week or two your in Detroit on a very short, low speed, bumpy, street course. You’ve got to be very quick to adapt,” said Dixon.

One of the biggest stories in professional racing this year is Dixon’s teammate and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who is giving open wheel racing a shot at 45 years old. Needless to say he blew up Dixon’s phone before the season started for some advice from another racing legend.

“It’s never one thing, never one big thing apart from I told him he’s a bit crazy trying to take this on. The hardes thing for him is having to unlearn what he’s done for the last twenty years and re-apply himself,” said Dixon.

This week the pre-race scouting report is about another track Dixon has seen plenty of success, Road America.

“Road America in a lot of ways is about compromise. It’s such a big circuit. The slow speed corners, the hairpin, the big graking turns to the high speed inner corners as well. It’s one that you can still pass at, one that can get pretty tricky strategy-wise. It can make a big difference,” said Dixon.