Dock Spiders lose game one of best-of-three series in Northwoods League playoffs

(WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fall to the Madison Mallards Sunday afternoon to open up a best-of-three playoff series.

Madison’s pitching was too much for Fond du Lac’s offense as the Mallards’ Eliot Turnquist pitched a complete game shutout Saturday and struck out 13 batters. Madison took the 5-0 win over Fondy.

Although Fond du Lac turned four double plays on the afternoon, the offense for the Dock Spiders was non-existent.

The Dock Spiders will host the Mallards in a must-win game Monday for game two of the series at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m.