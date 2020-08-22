Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders rallied from a 4-3 deficit against the Green Bay Booyah to score six runs in the final two frames, securing a spot in Saturday’s championship game.

The 9-4 win improved Fondy to 32-17 on the season and clinched a berth in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod championship, a modified title game for different regions of the Northwoods League in the coronavirus-condensed season.

The Dock Spiders will host the La Crosse Loggers at Herr-Baker Field Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

