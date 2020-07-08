Donald Driver Charity Softball game postponed

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers say they hope to announce a date on which the game can be safely held for everyone in the future. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at Neuroscience Group Field and would have featured a Super Bowl Championship Reunion.
The Softball Game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation, which works to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout.
Tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the to-be-announced rescheduled date. Organizers say space will be limited due to social distancing restrictions. Some ticket locations will be changed as a result.
Fans unable to attend the game on the rescheduled date may receive a refund for their tickets. Organizers add that the Donald Driver bobblehead that was to be an All-Fan Giveaway for the game was unable to be finalized before the initial COVID-19 outbreak and will no longer be available for the game. Fans who attend the game when it is rescheduled will receive a pair of Donald Driver’s children’s books instead.
It was previously announced that Jordy Nelson would play in this year’s Softball Game. The Green & Gold Softball game has also been postponed.
Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:
- Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market
- Appleton Old Car Show and Swap Meet
- Country USA
- The Door County Fair
- EAA AirVenture
- Fox Cities Butterfly Festival
- Green & Gold Charity Softball game
- The Green Lake County Fair
- Greenville Catfish Races and Concert
- Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander
- igNight Market in Green Bay’s Broadway District
- The Iola Car Show
- The Kewaunee County Fair
- Lifest
- Paperfest
- Rock USA
- Summerfest
- Warrens Cranberry Festival
- The Winnebago County Fair
- Wisconsin State Fair
Some events will be held, with modifications, including:
- Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise
- The Fond du Lac County Fair
- The Outagamie County Fair
- The Shawano County Fair
- The Waupaca County Fair