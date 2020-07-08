FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Donald Driver Charity Softball game postponed

Sports

Donald Driver Raises Money for Needy, Hits Game-Winning Homer at Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers say they hope to announce a date on which the game can be safely held for everyone in the future. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at Neuroscience Group Field and would have featured a Super Bowl Championship Reunion.

The Softball Game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation, which works to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout.

Tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the to-be-announced rescheduled date. Organizers say space will be limited due to social distancing restrictions. Some ticket locations will be changed as a result.

Fans unable to attend the game on the rescheduled date may receive a refund for their tickets. Organizers add that the Donald Driver bobblehead that was to be an All-Fan Giveaway for the game was unable to be finalized before the initial COVID-19 outbreak and will no longer be available for the game. Fans who attend the game when it is rescheduled will receive a pair of Donald Driver’s children’s books instead.

It was previously announced that Jordy Nelson would play in this year’s Softball Game. The Green & Gold Softball game has also been postponed.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

