GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pat Mikesch knew the day would come. And one week from now he will no longer be the head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team.

After 11 years with the organization, PMI Entertainment did not renew the entire staff’s contract and Mikesch sat down with WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin to reflect on his time in Green Bay and talk about his future.