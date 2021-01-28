Erickson returns as Timber Rattlers manager in 2021

(WFRV) – If there’s been one constant for the Timber Rattlers, it’s Matt Erickson.

On Thursday the Milwaukee Brewers announced Erickson would be managing the Timber Rattlers yet again in 2021. The Appleton native was hired as the Timber Rattlers manager back in 2011, and was set for his tenth season with the team in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Erickson instead spent part of 2020 running the Brewers alternate training site, which was home to some of the organization’s top prospects and former Timber Rattlers players, during the abbreviated MLB season.

Erickson, in a way, is also getting a promotion this year within the organization without having to change locations. That’s because the Brewers are moving the Timber Rattlers to High Single-A this year as the franchise, and the rest of Major League Baseball, reorganizes their minor league baseball operations.

Filling out the coaching staff

There will be a familiar face joining Erickson’s staff this year as well. That’s after former Timber Rattlers pitcher Hiram Burgos is set to join the team as the pitching coach. Burgos made eight starts for the Timber Rattlers in 2010, and eventually reached the big leagues with the Brewers in 2013.

The Timber Rattlers also added Nick Stanley as their hitting coach, and Benny Arroyo as the team’s athletic trainer.

Stanley, who was a minor league player in the Houston Astros organization at one time, has been with the Brewers development team since 2018. He has also been the hitting coach for the Brewers’ Dominican Summer League in 2018 and for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in 2019.