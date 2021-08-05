Ex-Packer Jimmy Graham says he was ‘basically forced’ to get vaccine

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Packers Expected to Bring Back Jimmy Graham

FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 04: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packer tight end Jimmy Graham said that he was basically forced into getting the vaccine, and is now confused with the NFLPA’s COVID-19 protocols.

In a tweet, Graham posted a picture of a statement released by the NFLPA regarding the current outlook on COVID-19. He said ‘Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused @NFLPA’.

About 20 minutes after that post, Graham added another tweet saying that the punishment is worse this year compared to last year.

Graham played two years for the Packers and compiled a total of five touchdowns to go along with 93 catches and 1,083 yards. Currently, he plays for the Chicago Bears.

He started his career with the New Orleans Saints after getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

