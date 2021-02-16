Fans allowed at the Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Bucks to Allow Limited Fans to Attend Games at Fiserv Forum Beginning Tonight

MILWAUKEE (Feb. 16, 2021) – The Milwaukee Bucks will begin to allow a limited number of fans into their home games at Fiserv Forum, beginning tonight against the Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Health Department has approved the arena hosting fans at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.

The Bucks will take a phased-in approach to hosting fans in which the next three games will be open to player families and invited guests only, starting with 250 fans tonight, 500 on Thursday against the Raptors, and 750 on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A return of the general public will take place on Sunday, Feb. 21 when approximately 1,800 fans will have access for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Following the conclusion of the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Milwaukee Health Department will reassess the Bucks’ plan to increase capacity to 25 percent for the Second Half of the season.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and our lives are not back to normal, this is a positive step for the Bucks and the City.

