Fans weigh in on Saints-Packers week one starting quarterback possibilities

(WFRV) – The NFL announced the Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 season up in New Orleans to face the Saints at 3:25 P.M. CT for week one.
A Packers and Saints matchup would normally mean two all-time great quarterbacks facing off on television but with Drew Brees retiring from the NFL and questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers future in Green Bay, who will be leading the two teams on the field?
For the first time since 2005 the Saints will have a new starting quarterback other than Brees. The 2015 first overall draft pick Jameis Winston and former Packer Taysom Hill will be dueling it out to see who’s the next man up in New Orleans.
As for Green Bay, it seemed almost a lock that Aaron Rodgers would be back in Titletown after advancing to the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons but on NFL Draft night rumors circulated around Rodgers’ future with the green and gold.
Will fans see two first round quarterbacks go at it week one between Rodgers and Winston? Or will it be Love and Hill dueling it out?
No matter who is at quarterback, this week one matchup between the Packers and Saints will be must-watch television.