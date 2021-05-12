Fans weigh in on Saints-Packers week one starting quarterback possibilities

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Matt Flynn (10) walk onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

(WFRV) – The NFL announced the Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 season up in New Orleans to face the Saints at 3:25 P.M. CT for week one.

A Packers and Saints matchup would normally mean two all-time great quarterbacks facing off on television but with Drew Brees retiring from the NFL and questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers future in Green Bay, who will be leading the two teams on the field?

For the first time since 2005 the Saints will have a new starting quarterback other than Brees. The 2015 first overall draft pick Jameis Winston and former Packer Taysom Hill will be dueling it out to see who’s the next man up in New Orleans.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers out runs New Orleans Saints’ Jabari Greer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 28-27.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

This is a 2020 photo of Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Bucs defeated the Niners 34-17. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) celebrates as he carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-34. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

As for Green Bay, it seemed almost a lock that Aaron Rodgers would be back in Titletown after advancing to the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons but on NFL Draft night rumors circulated around Rodgers’ future with the green and gold.

Will fans see two first round quarterbacks go at it week one between Rodgers and Winston? Or will it be Love and Hill dueling it out?

Fans and media weigh in on Twitter:

Jordan Love vs. Jameis Winston won’t quite hit like Rodgers vs. Brees on Week 1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 12, 2021

Green Bay at New Orleans week 1. Either Winston/Rodgers, Hill/Rodgers, Winston/Love, or Hill/Love…Interesting choice for the season opener to say the least at this point. — 🧀 Packers #1 Fan™ 🧀 (@ParkerMoes) May 12, 2021

League clearly wants to showcase Jordan Love with all these late afternoon and prime time games… https://t.co/FWOP7NWbJS — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 12, 2021

2020: Brees vs Rodgers

2021: Winston vs Love https://t.co/4ziPahCmKD — C. A. M. (@CesarAM27) May 12, 2021

WFRV’s ‘Green Bay Nation’ Co-Host, Andy Herman weighs in on what could’ve been:

If the Packers had traded Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers prior to the draft, they could have (semi)realistically started the season against:



Week 1: Taysom Hill

Week 2: Tim Boyle

Week 3: Aaron Rodgers — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 12, 2021

No matter who is at quarterback, this week one matchup between the Packers and Saints will be must-watch television.