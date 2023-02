(WFRV) – Basketball has always run deep in the Grzesk household, with Gary and his wife having strong backgrounds in the game, but these last two years have been different for the family – in a good way.

Former UW-Green Bay men’s basketball star and current head coach of the St. Norbert men’s basketball team Gary Grzesk has coached many players throughout his 16-year tenure with the Green Knights. Now? He can say he’s coached his son, Garrett, who is a sophomore on the basketball team.