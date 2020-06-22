Favre says he’d consider Kaepernick a hero, compares him to Pat Tillman

(WFRV) – Brett Favre said he would compare Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman in a recent TMZ Sports interview. Kaepernick has been in the spotlight recently following protests nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd.

“I suppose that [Kaepernick has] helped his cause tremendously and he’s deserving of much praise and respect because it’s not easy for a guy his age – Black, white, Hispanic, whatever – to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre explained.

He went on to say he would compare Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, who left the NFL to enlist in the Army after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. In 2004, Tillman was killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire.

24 Sep 2000: Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers gets ready for the ball as Pat Tillman #40 of the Arizona Cardinals tries to take him out during the game at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 29-3. Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

OAKLAND, UNITED STATES: Oakland Raiders starting running back Napoleon Kaufman (R) runs after catching a pass but is tackled by Arizona Cardinals Pat Tillman just shy of a first down 29 August in Oakland, CA. The Cardinals beat the Raiders 21-14. AFP PHOTO Monica M. DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA M. DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 11: Fans adorn the Pat Tillman statue with American flags in honor of the 10 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks following the NFL season opening game between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

09 Dec 2001 : Pat Tillman #40 of the Arizona Cardinals during the game against the Washington Redskins Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Redskins won 20-10. DIGITAL IMAGE . Mandatory Credit : Donald Miralle/Allsport



“We regard [Tillman] as a hero, so I assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

During the interview, Favre added that teams should consider bringing Kaepernick back onto the field.

“I can’t imagine him being that far out of shape or that far out of touch with football that he doesn’t deserve a shot,” Favre said. “I thought he was a dynamic player when he was playing in his prime. I mean, he’s still young and hasn’t been hit in several years. So there’s no reason to think he’s lost that much of his step.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he is encouraging teams to sign Kaepernick.

