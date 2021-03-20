FC Wisconsin helps kids juggle both club and high school soccer seasons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the crisp spring air, the sound of soccer balls being passed between teammates fills the quiet twilight of Capitol Credit Union Park. FC Wisconsin, a club soccer team here in Green Bay, was able to get its players back on the field in late May, early June last summer. Now, they’re trying to have a normal spring season. But like everything else in 2021, it’s a little different.

“Communicate, Collaborate and Cooperate will be the key here to the spring,” Director of Coaching Marc Baumbach says. The team is having to juggle many of its players also playing spring high school soccer. Many schools deferred the fall seasons to the spring because of COVID-19.

The other key to this double season?

“Drink enough water, bring snacks in my soccer bag, just bring a lot of stuff to make sure I don’t cramp up or anything,” De Pere freshman Brayden Coyle said.

The kids are just happy to be playing. After the shut down last year and no real knowledge of whether or not there would be sports at all, playing double the soccer is a small price to pay, instead of not playing at all.

“I love it, it’s good because you get double the practice, become a better player,” Preble sophomore Sam Williams said. “Love the coaching here, so it’s good, they really build us up and get us ready.”

Usually the WIAA has rules against playing with your club team during the high school sports season. Due to the unusual year, special stipulations were made to allow for players to play with both teams.

“We’ve just balanced our scheduling. It’s certainly quite a balancing act if I’m being honest with you, but you know, anything to get these kids to have these experiences that they’re looking for at the high school age and level and certainly at the club level,” Baumbach said.