(WFRV) – Fond du Lac native and Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was back in his hometown on Saturday afternoon giving back.

Allen hosted his second annual charity softball game at Herr-Baker Field. Alongside 35 Badger teammates, the Fond du Lac High School grad used his platform to give back to those who played a pivotal role in his life growing up. Allen helped the Fond du Lac Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and the Fondy youth football league.

“It’s amazing. Just to be able to have this opportunity to even do this with my name on it and something that goes towards charity is a blessing and I’m very excited”, Allen said.

As Allen enters his junior season with the Badgers, the preseason second-team all-American running back is draft eligible in 2024. With Wisconsin hiring head coach Luke Fickell last fall, 2023 will undoubtedly be a big year for the Badgers to make a statement — and Allen as he hopes to be high up on the draft broads next April.

“Huge. I think it’s huge for myself individually but even bigger for us as a team with a whole new coaching staff. There’s a lot of expectations and I think we’re ready to exceed those”, Allen expressed.

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2023 season at home on Saturday, September 2nd (2:30 p.m.) versus Buffalo.