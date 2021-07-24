Feeling Rowdy: Tellez hits first two homers as a Brewer in 6-1 win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off José Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo López in the eighth.

The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6.

After going 2 for 13 in his first nine games with his new team, Tellez is 5 of 7 with three runs and five RBIs in this series.

He has gone 7 of 13 against the White Sox this season.

Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep for the Brewers in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 41,686.