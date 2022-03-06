MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s no Larry O’Brien trophy on the line this, but for the last eight months, the matchup has carried cache all on its own.

In the Milwaukee Bucks’ first time hosting the Phoenix Suns since winning the 2021 NBA Finals, the Deer District and Fiserv Forum were alive with fans and festivities on a Sunday afternoon.

“We love it, man,” Chicago native John Hoffman said. “That’s why we bought tickets like three months ago to come up here and check it out.”

More than an hour before game time, lines stretched from the front doors of Fiserv Forum to the back of the Deer District. Nearly every seat was filled at tip for the nationally televised showdown.

Last July, the Bucks knocked off the Suns in six games of the Finals, winning the final four games of the series and closing it out with a 105-98 victory in Game 6.

“I unfortunately was there for Game 6 last year,” Suns fan Chris Blaney said outside Fiserv Forum Sunday. “It was tough walking out to that massive celebration, but we’re back here again and we’ll see what happens this year if we stay healthy.”

Sunday’s showdown looked a little different, with Phoenix stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the bench and Milwaukee center Brook Lopez still recovering from an early-season back surgery.

Even so, the juice to the rematch was evident well before tip.

“That’s why I had to be here,” Bucks fan Willie House said. “It was a good matchup last year, so I feel like it’s going to be good tonight.”

Suns coach Monty Williams, whose team came into the game with a 51-12 record, knows the matchup is different mainly because of the changing pieces on both teams, but a few things bring him back to last July and the feeling of “almost” that came with the Finals loss.

“For me it is being in the same hotel room and seeing some of the same things I saw on the ride, some things like that, you tend to think about last year,” Williams said. “But we just want to win the game. I’m not big on writing a poem about what happened last year, I just want to win the game.

“They beat us last year and I’ve gone out of my way to give them respect for that, and that’s over. I don’t need any Hallmark music behind me to make the point, okay? They beat us.”

For coaches and players, the regular season contest is just one of 82, but anytime a Sunday matinee presents a box office as attractive as this one, the interest ticks up.

“I’m sure there will be a buzz today,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Players, coaches, we have some of that too. I think it’d be dishonest if we didn’t acknowledge that.

“But I think anytime you play the good teams, the teams that execute well, challenge you, there’s a little buzz going into those games, so I’m sure the fans and everybody will be excited to have Phoenix play today and see us compete and play against one of the best teams in the league.”