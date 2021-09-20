First in franchise history: Former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player makes MLB Debut

(WFRV) – Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Nick Fortes, made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Fortes is the first Dock Spider to reach the Major League level.

Fortes, who played collegiately at the University of Mississippi, played for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2017. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Marlins.

In 2017 with the Dock Spiders, Fortes played in 54 games and hit .292 with two home runs, a triple and 12 doubles. He drove in 34, stole four bases and scored 32 times.

Fortes began his professional career in 2018 with the Marlins Rookie level team in the Gulf Coast League. After 11 games he was promoted to the Batavia Muckdogs of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. He played three games in Batavia before a promotion, to end the season, to the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. For the season he played in 19 games and hit .226 with two doubles and 11 RBI.

Fortes spent the entire 2019 season with the Jupiter Hammerheads of the Hi-A Florida State League. He played in 76 games and hit .217 with three home runs, 11 doubles and two triples. He drove in 29, scored 22 times and had 25 walks.

Fortes was hitting .245 prior to his call-up to the Marlins. He had started the year with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the AA-South League and then was promoted to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the AAA-East League. Between the two clubs he had seven home runs, 17 doubles and five stolen bases. He had scored 37 times and driven in 44.

In his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Fortes started the game at catcher and went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. In the bottom of the third inning, he singled to center for his first Major League hit in his first at-bat. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Fortes homered on the first pitch he saw for his first Major League home run.