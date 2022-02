(WFRV) – For the first time in program history, the St. Norbert women’s basketball team is headed to the NACC Tournament Championship.

In Friday night’s semi-finals between St. Norbert and Benedictine, the Green Knights outlasted the Eagles in a nail biter winning 54-51. Jessica Boerner led all scorers on St. Norbert’s posting 18 points.

The Green Knights advanced to the NACC Championship game for the first time in program history and will play Wisconsin Lutheran College on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.